Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $219.00

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
