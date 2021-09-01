Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $219.00

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.