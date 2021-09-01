Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $27.80

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 242,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 416,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.