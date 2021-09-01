Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $67.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

