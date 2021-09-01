Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,705. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

