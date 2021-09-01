Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $73.75

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 117.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

