Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$12.94

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.84%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

