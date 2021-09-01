Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Galapagos by 3,870.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $148.68.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

