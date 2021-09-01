Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ECVT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 5,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.