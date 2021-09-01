Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.31. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:SAH traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $51.58. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 99,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

