Brokerages Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($17.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,622. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

