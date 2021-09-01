Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

