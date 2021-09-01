Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce $527.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.82 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $77.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

