British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. 49,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,434. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

