British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of BTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. 49,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,434. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.