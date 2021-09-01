Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,270,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

