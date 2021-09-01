Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $990,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

