Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

