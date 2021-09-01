Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.