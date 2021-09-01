Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

