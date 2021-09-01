Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,450,000 after acquiring an additional 960,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSI opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

