Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

