Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.91. 194,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.