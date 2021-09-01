Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.95. 86,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,882. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

