Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,716. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29.

