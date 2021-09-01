Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENOR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 10,979.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 171,824 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.