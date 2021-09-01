Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,199. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

