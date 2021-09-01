Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,059 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641,454. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

