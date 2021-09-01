Bradley E. Lerman Sells 50,775 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

