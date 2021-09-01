BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target on the stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

