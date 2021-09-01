Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

