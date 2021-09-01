BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.73 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $9.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

