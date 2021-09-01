Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 109.73%.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

