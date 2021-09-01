Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

BORR opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

