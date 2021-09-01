Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.25. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.