BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.