BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.