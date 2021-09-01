BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99.80 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,697. The company has a market capitalization of £785.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.40. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.99 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

