bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 278.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in bluebird bio by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

