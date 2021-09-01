Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. 23,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 190,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.