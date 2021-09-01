Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97,860.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $108.20 million and $97,860.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

