Blockmason Credit Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $396.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $535,577.59 and approximately $396.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00118188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00830780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00048943 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

