BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
