BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.19

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 12021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.