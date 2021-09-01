Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.53 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00005339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $471.99 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

