Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Up 116% Over Last Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00833959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

