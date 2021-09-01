Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $762.80

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $762.80 and last traded at $762.80, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $762.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $700.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

