Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

