Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIG opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

