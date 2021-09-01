Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 2.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 14,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,634,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $641.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

