Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 1,808 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 211,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The company has a market capitalization of $910.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $37.69.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

