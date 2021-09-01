BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 145,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NetEase by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 319,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 89,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,566. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

